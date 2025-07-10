A paedophile who singled out and sexually assaulted a young girl later stalked her mother telling her she had ruined his life.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sick Luke Hillier was jailed for more than eight years today after he was found guilty after a trial of sex crimes against the girl who was as young as 10-years-old.

But the 35-year-old admitted stalking the youngster’s mother after the abuse came to light. Despite being warned by police to stay away, he called her 100s of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He even slashed two tyres on her car and made chilling threats about “no-one finding her”.

Luke Hillier was jailed for sex offences against a young girl, and then stalking her mother for “ruining his life”. | WYP / Adobe

Hillier appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand. As the details of his sex crimes against the girl were read out, he sat shaking his head.

On three occasions he abused the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, touching her genitals. He was found guilty of attempted assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The girl eventually told her mother and Hiller, of Whitehall Grove, Drighlington, was arrested. He was given bail conditions not to contact the child or her mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he frequently called and messaged the mother, making threats that he would “write her off”. On one day he called her 72 times.

He was arrested again but it still failed to deter him, sending a message that read: “Watch what is coming. No-one will find you.”

He was arrested again and held on remand. The court heard he had just one previous conviction.

Mitigating, Samuel Ponniah described the stalking as “ugly offending” and added: “It’s clear he is someone whose life has fallen apart and made some incredibly poor decisions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had lived a “pro-social” life and was hard working. He said he was self employed but had been hit hard by Covid.

He also had an issue with cocaine but said being held on remand, he had since addressed that problem.

Mr Ponniah was unable to mitigate on the sex offences because Hillier continues to deny them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Neil Clark said the abuse had a “lasting effect” that had “impacted every aspect of her life”.

He jailed him for eight years for the sex offences, with an additional four months for the stalking.

He was put on the sex offender register for life and given a life-long sexual harm prevention order.