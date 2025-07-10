Evil Leeds paedophile stalked mother of girl he abused, telling her she had 'ruined his life'
Sick Luke Hillier was jailed for more than eight years today after he was found guilty after a trial of sex crimes against the girl who was as young as 10-years-old.
But the 35-year-old admitted stalking the youngster’s mother after the abuse came to light. Despite being warned by police to stay away, he called her 100s of times.
He even slashed two tyres on her car and made chilling threats about “no-one finding her”.
Hillier appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand. As the details of his sex crimes against the girl were read out, he sat shaking his head.
On three occasions he abused the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, touching her genitals. He was found guilty of attempted assault by penetration, and two counts of sexual activity with a child.
The girl eventually told her mother and Hiller, of Whitehall Grove, Drighlington, was arrested. He was given bail conditions not to contact the child or her mother.
But he frequently called and messaged the mother, making threats that he would “write her off”. On one day he called her 72 times.
He was arrested again but it still failed to deter him, sending a message that read: “Watch what is coming. No-one will find you.”
He was arrested again and held on remand. The court heard he had just one previous conviction.
Mitigating, Samuel Ponniah described the stalking as “ugly offending” and added: “It’s clear he is someone whose life has fallen apart and made some incredibly poor decisions.”
He said he had lived a “pro-social” life and was hard working. He said he was self employed but had been hit hard by Covid.
He also had an issue with cocaine but said being held on remand, he had since addressed that problem.
Go behind the headlines from the courtroom with the YEP's new weekly courts newsletter. Sign up here for exclusive insights from court reporter, Nick Frame
Mr Ponniah was unable to mitigate on the sex offences because Hillier continues to deny them.
Judge Neil Clark said the abuse had a “lasting effect” that had “impacted every aspect of her life”.
He jailed him for eight years for the sex offences, with an additional four months for the stalking.
He was put on the sex offender register for life and given a life-long sexual harm prevention order.