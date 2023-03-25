News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
5 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled

Paedophile promised One Direction gifts for '13-year-old girl' before Leeds hunter group sting

A paedophile who groomed a young girl over over the internet and promised to buy her One Direction perfume was caught when a hunter group boxed his car in at Kirkstall Abbey.

By Nick Frame
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 2 min read

Hadee Salem drove from Newcastle to Leeds after arranging to meet the 13-year-old, only to find it was a decoy account set up by the group, Predator Exposure.

Gifts he had bought for the bogus girl were found in his car. The 41-year-old was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prosecuting, Vincent Blake-Barnard said Salem made contact in January of 2021, sending a friend request to the online profile. He immediately said he wanted to meet her, despite making it clear she was only 13 and from Leeds.

Hadee Salem was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court.
Hadee Salem was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court.
Hadee Salem was jailed for three years at Leeds Crown Court.

He told he would drive to West Yorkshire and she could stay with him, quizzing her about whether she had a boyfriend. He said they should have sex when they meet up for the second time, not the first. Salem also asked for naked pictures of her.

H persistently asked to meet, and a date was set for March 7, 2021 at Kirkstall Abbey. He told her he would buy her the pop band’s branded perfume and a mobile phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he was confronted by the paedophile hunter group on arrival, who livestreamed the meeting over Facebook. They also surrounded his car with four other vehicles. After his arrest, he gave a no-comment interview to police and refused to hand over the PIN for his phone.

He has two previous convictions for criminal damage and a public order offence.

Salem, of Wilton Avenue, Newcastle, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to arrange a child sex offence, and attempting to meet a female under 16 following grooming.

Little mitigation was offered by his barrister Edward Steele, who said there was “not much he could say on his behalf”. He said that the he has two young children which he is no longer permitted contact, which had a “significant impact” on him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Robin Mairs said Salem was “clearly intending to engage in sexual activity with a child”. As well as the jail term, he gave him an unlimited-time sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), and told him to sign the sex offenders register for life.