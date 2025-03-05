A paedophile who downloaded horrific child-rape videos has avoided jail, after he had sought help for his sickening urges.

John Hampson was caught with a catalogue of vile images and videos of child abuse, and hundreds of images of sexual acts performed on animals.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court, an example of what he downloaded included a child being tied to a table and raped.

The 73-year-old was found to have 316 category A images and videos - the most serious. There were also 59 category B and 89 category C images and videos, and 393 extreme pornographic images involving animals. Some of the videos were up to 20 minutes long.

Prosecutor Paul Canfield told the court they were “indicative of sexual interest in children”.

Hampson, of Clayfield Bungalows, Knottingley, was arrested and interviewed on October 6, 2023, where he gave a prepared statement and then refused to answer questions.

Little mitigation was disclosed to the court by his barrister after Judge Kate Rayfield said she would not lock him up because she was impressed by the help he had sought.

She said he had been working with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, who work with those posing a risk to children, although no others details were said in court.

She told him: “These are very serious matters. Someone was raping these children on order for you to view them.

“I’m encouraged you have got help for why you are looking at these images.”

She gave him an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days. He was put on the sex offender register for five years and given a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to curb his internet use.