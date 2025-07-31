A pair of convicted paedophiles who landed jobs at a family caravan site have been jailed after it put them in breach of sexual orders.

Craig Faunch, a former Wakefield foster carer who abused boys in his care, was caught with pal and convicted sex offender Kevin Jones, living and working on the Lincolnshire coast.

It was only when a former foster child recognised Faunch and contacted the police, were they arrested.

Both appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from prison and admitted a long list of breaches.

The court was told that Faunch was jailed in 2006 for six years after abusing four boys under his care.

Jones, 52, was also jailed in 2006 for six years for indecent assaults on children. Both were put on the sex offender register for life and given sexual harm prevention orders (SHPO), but had both later successfully applied to have that order discharged.

The court heard that the vile pair had both landed jobs as wardens at the Lakeside Naturist Reserve, near Skegness, in August 2020.

Prosecutor Maleka Akuany said it was a family caravan site, and at one point, Faunch had been swimming with a boy there, giving him swimming lessons while his unsuspecting grandparents were poolside.

Under the stipulation of the sex offender register, they must provide their address regularly, but both informed police they were living at Faunch’s mother’s address in Normanton, near Wakefield, which was a lie.

But in March of this year Faunch landed a job at a seaside amusement arcade under a false name. Two months later he was recognised and the police were informed.

Both men were arrested. Jones has seven previous convictions for 27 offences, while Faunch has one previous conviction for seven offences.

The court gave their registered address as Cypress Road, Normanton.

They both admitted nine counts of supplying false information. Jones admitted one count of a breach of the SHPO and four for failing to comply with the sex offender register.

Faunch admitted three counts of breaching his SHPO and three of failing to comply with the sex offender register.

Mitigating for both, James Littlehales said both had entered early guilty pleas, and there had been no contact offending with children.

Judge Ray Singh jailed them for three years each and said: “The police were totally unaware of your residency in Lincolnshire.

“You were deliberately breaching those terms [of the orders]. I’m prepared to accept nothing untowards happened, but there is the risk factor.

“There’s very little option other than to impose a custodial sentence.”