Paedophile Neo-Nazi jailed again after bomb-making instructions found at Leeds flat

A convicted paedophile and terrorist has been handed a new prison sentence after a bomb-making notes were found at his Leeds flat.

Martyn Paul Gilleard was jailed in 2008 after police found home-made bombs at his then home in East Yorkshire, along with tens-of-thousands of child-abuse images.

The judge at the time said former forklift truck driver Gilleard had a “deep-seated hatred of persons who are black, Asian and Jewish”.

He was handed a new sentence today at Leeds Crown Court of more than seven years.

Police had gone to his flat on Town Street in Armley in May on an unrelated matter but uncovered hand-written notes referring to the manufacture of black powder - gunpowder.

Gilleard (pictured) was handed a new jail sentence after being caught with instructions on how to make gunpowder. | CTPNE / NW

The 49-year-old admitted one charge of possessing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

The court was told in mitigation that he had been diagnosed with autism and the gunpowder instructions were “not specific” to an identified terrorist plot.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he was convinced that Gilleard had written the instructions down from the internet, rather than download them to avoid leaving a digital trace.

He gave him a custodial sentence of three years and nine months, with an extended four-year licence period.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley is the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “Officers were concerned to discover a handwritten recipe for black powder during a search at Gilleard’s home in May; a recipe later verified by experts as potentially viable.

“Possessing information about the manufacture of explosives will always raise serious questions.

“Gilleard has chosen not to explain or defend the presence of the recipe in his home, instead pleading guilty to possessing information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”

Also known as Martyn Stone, Gilleard was previously given a 16-year sentence in 2007 after nail bombs were found at his home in Goole, East Yorkshire.

They also uncovered bladed weapons, bullets, documents about terrorism and extreme right-wing literature. Humberside Police also discovered about 39,000 indecent images of children, including film and photographs.

He was released in May 2014, but recalled soon after. He was released in May 2023. He remains on the sex offender register.