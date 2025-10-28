Paedophile in denial avoids being locked up after Leeds trial

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2025, 04:45 GMT
Court - How offenders are sentenced in England and Wales explained in 60 seconds
A paedophile who was caught red-handed with hundreds of sickening images and videos then refused to accept his guilt.

Slaughterhouse worker Philip Backhouse took the matter to trial, and was convicted by a jury at Leeds Crown Court of three counts of making indecent photographs of children - including videos of youngsters being raped.

Most Popular

The 41-year-old received a suspended sentence despite his refusal to take responsibility.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that officers, acting on information, went to his home on Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield, in 2021.

Backhouse continues to deny wrongdoing, despite hundreds of photos of child abuse, along with internet searches, were found on his device.placeholder image
Backhouse continues to deny wrongdoing, despite hundreds of photos of child abuse, along with internet searches, were found on his device. | NW / Adobe

The property is a house of multiple occupancy with shared facilities.

Officers seized Backhouse’s computer tower, hard drive and mobile phone. More than 200 images were found across the tower and hard drive.

Included were more than 50 videos regarded as Category A - the most type involving the rape of children, prosecutor Lily Wildman told the court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They found that Backhouse had been searching for the vile material, including terms such as “incest”.

Mitigating, Bradley Mather said: “He does not accept responsibility - it’s common in these type of cases, but he has to accept the verdict of the jury.”

He said that Backhouse was in a relationship and worked part-time at a slaughterhouse.

Judge Neil Clark told Backhouse that it “was clear from the evidence” that he had been searching for the images and had used a proxy server in a bid to hide his identity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “You do not accept you have committed an offence but do accept that you bear some responsibility.”

Go behind the headlines from the courtroom with the YEP's new weekly courts newsletter. Sign up here for exclusive insights from court reporter, Nick Frame

Judge Clark said the delay in bringing the matter the court was “in part” down to Backhouse because he continued to deny his sexual interest in children and took the issue to trial.

He was given a one-year sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also given 20 rehabilitation days with probation and ordered to complete the 26-session Building Choices programme.

Backhouse was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order to curb his internet use, and put on the sex offender register for 10 years.

Related topics:Wakefield
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice