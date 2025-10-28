Paedophile in denial avoids being locked up after Leeds trial

A paedophile who was caught red-handed with hundreds of sickening images and videos then refused to accept his guilt.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slaughterhouse worker Philip Backhouse took the matter to trial, and was convicted by a jury at Leeds Crown Court of three counts of making indecent photographs of children - including videos of youngsters being raped.

The 41-year-old received a suspended sentence despite his refusal to take responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that officers, acting on information, went to his home on Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield, in 2021.

Backhouse continues to deny wrongdoing, despite hundreds of photos of child abuse, along with internet searches, were found on his device. | NW / Adobe

The property is a house of multiple occupancy with shared facilities.

Officers seized Backhouse’s computer tower, hard drive and mobile phone. More than 200 images were found across the tower and hard drive.

Included were more than 50 videos regarded as Category A - the most type involving the rape of children, prosecutor Lily Wildman told the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found that Backhouse had been searching for the vile material, including terms such as “incest”.

Mitigating, Bradley Mather said: “He does not accept responsibility - it’s common in these type of cases, but he has to accept the verdict of the jury.”

He said that Backhouse was in a relationship and worked part-time at a slaughterhouse.

Judge Neil Clark told Backhouse that it “was clear from the evidence” that he had been searching for the images and had used a proxy server in a bid to hide his identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “You do not accept you have committed an offence but do accept that you bear some responsibility.”

Judge Clark said the delay in bringing the matter the court was “in part” down to Backhouse because he continued to deny his sexual interest in children and took the issue to trial.

He was given a one-year sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also given 20 rehabilitation days with probation and ordered to complete the 26-session Building Choices programme.

Backhouse was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order to curb his internet use, and put on the sex offender register for 10 years.