Paedophile hunter groups' supporters cheer as six people appear at Leeds court on false imprisonment charges

SUPPORTERS of paedophile hunter groups gathered at Leeds Magistrates' Court as six people appeared to face charges including false imprisonment in Leeds and Wakefield district.

Dozens of people, some wearing 'Predator Hunters,' Guardians of the Innocent' and 'Predator Exposure' sweatshirts, stood outside court two and cheered loudly as the four men and two women defendants walked in to the courtroom this morning. (Frid March 8).

District judge David Kitson asked the court usher to tell the group outside not to disrupt proceedings.

Judge Kitson said: "If they disrupt the court by their cheering, that's a contempt."

The crowd gathered outside the court then remained quiet throughout the brief hearing.

The six defendants spoke only to give their names and dates of birth.

Appearing in court were Phillip Hoban, 44; Christine James Roberts, 59, Jordan McDonald, 18, Kelly Meadows, 39; Jordan Plain, 25 and Dean Walls, 51.

Hoban, McDonald, Plain, Walls and Meadows have been charged with false imprisonment by detaining a named male against his will in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, on January 13.

Hoban, McDonald, Plain and Walls have been charged with assaulting the same male in Chapel Allerton on January 13.

Hoban, Meadows, Roberts and McDonald, face a charge of false imprisonment by detaining a named male against his will in Ackton near Pontefract on August 11 2018.

Hoban is charged with using threatening, abusive/insulting words of behaviour to cause distress to the same named male in Ackton on the same date.

Hoban, of Northcote Crescent, South Leeds; McDonald, of Tong Way, Leeds; Roberts of Queenswood Drive, Headingley; Meadows, of Raynell Drive, Leeds; Plain, of Tong Road, Leeds, and Walls, of Saxon Way, Moortown, Leeds, were all granted conditional bail.

No pleas were entered at this morning's hearing.

District Judge Kitson told the six defendants: "These matters will be sent to Leeds Crown Court on April 5 at 9.30am."