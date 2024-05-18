Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vile pervert drove 340 miles from his home in Cornwall to meet a meet a 13-year-old Leeds girl, had booked a hotel and brought high-heels and a school uniform for her to wear.

Anthony Beedell made the six-hour car journey from near Plymouth to Cardigan Fields in Kirkstall, but was met by the hunter group Predator Exposure, who were behind the decoy account.

When the 58-year-old was arrested they found the “presents” in the car including the shoes and uniform, along with jewellery. They also found a booking confirmation for a hotel in Leeds he had made, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beedell had made contact with the profile over social media in January, calling the picture of her “beautiful”. She pointed out she was only 13 but he was undeterred. He asked for explicit photographs of her “touching herself” and sent instructions on how she could masturbate.

Beedell (pictured) drove the six-hour 340-mile journey to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Miss Pearson said it was “determined and persistent extensive contact” and he described what he wanted to do to her. He made suggestions about what he wanted her to wear. He also told her not to tell anybody.

He set off from his home on Devonshire Court in Torpoint at 1pm on March 23. He was confronted by the hunter group at Cardigan Fields who livestreamed the sting on Facebook. Following his arrest he gave a no-comment interview to police.

He admitted a charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child, two offences of attempting to incite a child into sexual activity, and attempting to meet a child after sexual grooming. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, where he was being held on remand after his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, John Batchelor suggested that any sentence could be suspended, and added: “He has experienced custody and know what would happen if he puts a foot wrong. He has fully accepted his position.”

But Judge Simon Phillips KC disagreed and said despite having no previous convictions, it would have to be a custodial sentence. He jailed him for three years.

He said: “It’s clear you had your own sexual gratification and not her welfare in mind. You booked a hotel and drove up from Cornwall.”