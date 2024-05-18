Paedophile drove 340 miles from Cornwall with high heels and a school uniform to meet Leeds 'girl'
Anthony Beedell made the six-hour car journey from near Plymouth to Cardigan Fields in Kirkstall, but was met by the hunter group Predator Exposure, who were behind the decoy account.
When the 58-year-old was arrested they found the “presents” in the car including the shoes and uniform, along with jewellery. They also found a booking confirmation for a hotel in Leeds he had made, prosecutor Carmel Pearson told Leeds Crown Court.
Beedell had made contact with the profile over social media in January, calling the picture of her “beautiful”. She pointed out she was only 13 but he was undeterred. He asked for explicit photographs of her “touching herself” and sent instructions on how she could masturbate.
Miss Pearson said it was “determined and persistent extensive contact” and he described what he wanted to do to her. He made suggestions about what he wanted her to wear. He also told her not to tell anybody.
He set off from his home on Devonshire Court in Torpoint at 1pm on March 23. He was confronted by the hunter group at Cardigan Fields who livestreamed the sting on Facebook. Following his arrest he gave a no-comment interview to police.
He admitted a charge of engaging in sexual communication with a child, two offences of attempting to incite a child into sexual activity, and attempting to meet a child after sexual grooming. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster, where he was being held on remand after his arrest.
Mitigating, John Batchelor suggested that any sentence could be suspended, and added: “He has experienced custody and know what would happen if he puts a foot wrong. He has fully accepted his position.”
But Judge Simon Phillips KC disagreed and said despite having no previous convictions, it would have to be a custodial sentence. He jailed him for three years.
He said: “It’s clear you had your own sexual gratification and not her welfare in mind. You booked a hotel and drove up from Cornwall.”
He put him on the sex offender register until further notice, and also gave him an indefinite length sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), to help police monitor his internet use.