Paedophile drove 120 miles to Leeds to rape 12-year-old in his car

A determined paedophile drove 120 miles to Leeds twice where he raped a 12-year-old girl in his car.

Taswin Williams was only arrested after the youngster’s mother intercepted her mobile phone, found naked photos of her and 27-year-old Williams, forcing the girl to confess.

He was handed an extended sentence of more than 11 years at Leeds Crown Court.

He had been posing as a 15-year-old online when he struck up a conversation with the girl in August of last year.

Williams drove up to Leeds from Northampton to abuse the school girl. | WYP / Adobe

He was already subject to a sexual risk order due to his worrying behaviour and had then breached it, receiving a 12-month suspended sentence last year.

She told him she was 13, then admitted she was only 12, but Williams said it “did not make much difference”, prosecutor Jessica Randall told the court.

After weeks of talking, Williams, who is from Northampton, drove to Leeds on August 31 and waited close to her house until she arrived.

He then drove her to an area, parked up, and got into the back of the car where Williams raped her twice.

He then drove up again on September 7 and picked her up, but they were stopped by police.

He told the girl to tell officers that she was 16 if they asked.

Allowed to go on their way, they then drove to the same spot as before but there were members of the public around, so they drove to another area where he raped her again. She insisted he use a condom.

He was later arrested at his home on Furze Walk, Northampton. He gave a no-comment interview to the police.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted three counts of rape of a child under 13, and two of assault of a child by penetration.

Mitigating, Kitty Colley said he had shown remorse, and there had been an “openness” about him.

She said Williams felt he had been in a relationship with the girl “of sorts”. Born in South Africa, he had come to the UK when he was four.

Judge Ray Singh told Williams: “You say you were suffering from depression and had gone to a dark place.

“I’m afraid your sexual preoccupation was strong enough to override any barriers and norms of society.”

He gave him a 10-year jail sentence, activated six months of his suspended sentence and gave him a one-year extended licence period, making a total of 11-and-a-half years.

He was also given an indefinite-length sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).