Leeds paedophile caught storing hundreds of vile images on his phone

A paedophile who spent two years downloading sickening child-abuse images has been spared custody, after he admitted his sexual attraction to youngsters.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Appleton had more than 750 images and videos involving children as young as six.

He had spent more than two-and-a-half years collecting the sickening material, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thr 36-year-old appeared in court via video link from HMP Hull, where he was being held on remand.

He admitted three counts of making indecent images and one of breach of the sex offender register, after he failed to register his address within the specified time.

Prosecutor Lily Wildman said police officers, acting on intelligence, attended Appleton’s home on Newhall Mount, Middleton, on December 6, 2023.

Appleton had hundreds of abuse images stored on his phone. | NW

They seized his phone which was later forensically examined. They found 32 category A photos and videos - depicting the most serious abuse of children, including rape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also 51 Category B, and 677 Category C images and videos found. They had all been downloaded between May 2021 and December 2023.

Appleton, now of no fixed address, gave a no-comment interview to officers. The court heard had had previous convictions, but none previously for sexual offences.

Little mitigation was disclosed after Judge Robin Mairs said he would not give him an immediate custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his barrister, Jeremy Barton said: “He does accept his actions were for [sexual] gratification.”

Judge Mairs gave Appleton a 21-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, 15 rehabilitation days and a 26-session rehabilitation programme to complete.

He was put on the sex offender register for 10 years, and gave him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to limit his internet use.

He told him: “These are images of real children who suffer real harm. They are to satisfy a market for people like you who have a sexual interest in children.

“Unless you deal with that paedophilic intent you will remain a danger to the public.”