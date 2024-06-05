Paedophile caught at Leeds Station trying to meet child he could 'kiss and cuddle'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile was snared by a hunter group in Leeds after sending disgusting messages about wanting to “kiss and cuddle” a child.

Wilf Waite, 64, thought he’d been chatting to two young girls on Facebook – asking one of them to meet him for sex.

But it transpired that the profiles were decoys being monitored by a paedophile hunter group, who turned him in to the police.

Paedophile Wilf Waite, 64, of Yew Tree Court, Leeds, attempted to meet a child at Leeds Station for sex. Photo: James Hardisty.

Waite was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (June 4).

The court heard that he messaged the first decoy profile in May 2021, thinking it belonged to a 14-year-old girl.

Prosecuting, Emily Thorbjornsen said: “Early on in the chat, the defendant said he knew she was 14 but asked her if she’d go out with him.”

She added: “The conversation progressed to the defendant asking to meet up. He said that they could kiss and cuddle.”

Waite arranged to meet the child at Leeds Station on May 30, where he was quickly arrested.

The court heard that he had also been messaging another decoy posing as a 12-year-old girl around the same time.

Waite, of Yew Tree Court, Leeds, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

A psychological report explained that the defendant, who has a learning disability, operates at the same mental level as a 10-year-old boy. It was explained that he had also been homeless for a period.

Defending, Michael Collins said: “He has been extremely isolated. He lives alone and has nobody that he could describe as someone that he loves.”

The judge, Recorder David Gordon, addressed Waite while sentencing. He said: “If someone contacts a child and then goes to meet them expecting sexual activity, there is no question that they must go to prison.

“But it is clear to me that this is not an ordinary case. You have a learning disability which has plagued your life. It means that you have not been able to live independently for many years.”

Waite was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same length of time, as well as being ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity days.