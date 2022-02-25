Overnight patrols in Headingley and surrounding areas launched to tackle anti-social behaviour and noise complaints

The dedicated service is a national first, with Leeds Beckett University and University of Leeds funding overnight patrols, seven days a week, by council response officers.

The service will tackle anti-social behaviour in Headingley, Hyde Park, Little Woodhouse and Burley from this week.

A unique service tackling anti-social behaviour and noise in Headingley, Hyde Park, Little Woodhouse and Burley launched this week, thanks to a unique partnership between the council and its two biggest universities.

Officers will carry out patrols to identify and stop potential issues from escalating while also providing capacity to respond to more calls, more quickly, Leeds Council explained.

The partnership will provide additional call-handling capacity at weekends and during peak times throughout the year, including Freshers’ week and end of assessments.

Leeds Beckett and the University Of Leeds have provided significant investment to the scheme.

The service is supported by a new Community Coordinator to keep the service working and improving efficiently.

The partnership will monitor and regularly share updates on the performance and impact of the service and hold termly meetings with residents' association leaders.

Community members can also join a network of ‘key individuals’ to complete short, regular feedback surveys to help to develop the service.

Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, said: “While universities make an incredibly positive contribution to Leeds’ culture and economy, we also recognise that some issues can arise in all communities with a student population.

“While these issues are not unique to Leeds, our response is. The dedicated service is a national first, building on years of partnership and listening to communities.”

Professor Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor of Leeds Beckett University, said: “Building and maintaining positive relations in the city is a priority for Leeds’ seven universities.

"We work with student unions, landlords, police and the council to support our students to live in diverse and vibrant residential communities.

“Leeds’ 70,000 students contribute significantly to the city’s economy and the majority play a positive role in their communities. This service recognises community concerns over the minority that behave inappropriately, and strengthens the partnership’s ability to respond to and deal with that behaviour.”

Professor Simone Buitendijk, vice chancellor of the University of Leeds, said anti-social behaviour can have a "significant impact" on the communities.

He continued: "The introduction of this dedicated service is an important step forward for our collective approach in preventing as well as responding to these issues.

“We will also continue to work together to deliver an enhanced programme of good citizenship activities to ensure our students play an active and positive role in community life.”

Pango Simwaka, Union Affairs Officer at Leeds Beckett Student Union, said improving the relationship between students and residents in the community "has always been a priority for us at Leeds Beckett Students' Union".

“As a union, we welcome the new dedicated anti-social Behaviour and noise nuisance service and are happy to join forces with the universities and partners on this initiative", she added.

“It’s important that we all work together to create a community which we are proud to live in, while also remembering the positive changes that the students and the universities bring to Leeds.

“We're keen to show that the vast majority of students in Leeds really value their time in our city and are proud to study here.''

Anyone interested in supporting the service can email [email protected] if you live, work or run a business in the area and can spare a few minutes every month.