A total of 46 people were arrested for offences linked to the drugs trade as part of the campaign, which saw police execute 50 search warrants in the region.

Throughout June, West Yorkshire Police located and searched the cannabis grows and seized over 8,000 cannabis plants, as well as cash, weapons and other drugs as part of a nationally-coordinated campaign known as Operation Mille.

Footage showing police storming properties in West Yorkshire and discovering vast amounts of the drug can be seen above.

West Yorkshire Police shared footage of warrants being carried out a properties in West Yorkshire. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Key, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This has been a coordinated approach to tackling the large-scale cultivation of cannabis in West Yorkshire.

“Cultivation of cannabis is a key source of illicit income for organised gangs. The connection between serious crime and cannabis cultivation is clear – the drugs trade fuels gang violence in our communities and leads to untold exploitation and misery.”

Operation Mille saw all 43 forces as well as Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs) and other partner agencies target the criminal networks involved in cannabis production and other serious criminality.

The intensification period was designed to disrupt OCGs by taking out a key source of their revenue, while simultaneously apprehending many of those involved, safeguarding those being exploited, and increasing intelligence around how the networks operate.

Results from Operation Mille in West Yorkshire included:

50 search warrants executed at properties across all five policing districts (Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield)

8,150 cannabis plants seized

Estimated value of £4.3million

Numerous Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) enquiries are ongoing

Steve Jupp, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Serious and Organised Crime, said: “We know that organised networks involved in cannabis production are also directly linked to an array of other serious criminality such as class A drug importation, modern slavery and wider violence and exploitation.

“This operation not only successfully disrupted a significant amount of criminal activity, but the intelligence gathered will also help inform future law enforcement across the country.

“Cannabis-related crime is often thought to be ‘low level’, however there are clear patterns around the exploitation and violence OCGs are using to protect their enterprises. We also frequently find that cannabis production is just one aspect of their criminal operations and that they are complicit in wider offending which blights our communities.

Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact their local force online or via 101.People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

Police have shared the key signs to spot a property which could be being used as a cannabis factory: