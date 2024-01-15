Over 5,000 illegal vapes worth around £75,000 have been seized from a store in Wakefield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers seized the illegal vapes - as well as nitrous oxide and counterfeit cigarettes - from a shop in South Kirkby after acting on community concerns about the illegal sale of vapes to children.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with Wakefield Licensing Team in carrying out a test purchase operation at a number of retailers in South Elmsall and South Kirkby on Saturday (January 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one store in South Kirkby, 5,159 illegal vapes were seized, estimated to be worth around £75k, as well as nitrous oxide and counterfeit cigarettes.

Two other shops, both in South Elmsall, failed the test purchase operation by selling alcohol to underage people and will be subject to license reviews.

Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This activity demonstrates the commitment of our neighbourhood teams to work with local residents, acting on the information they provide to help make our communities safer.

“If anyone has any information about crime or anti-social behaviour in their area then I would urge them to report it to us so that it can be actioned by ourselves and our partner agencies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad