Over 1400 arrests made as part of West Yorkshire Police operation

Operation Jemlock was set up by the force to 'tackle serious violent crime and knife crime across West Yorkshire' earlier this summer.

In less than six months, more than 1400 arrests have been made, West Yorkshire Police confirmed on social media.

In a tweet posted on Friday (Nov 15), WYP said: "As part of the Force's work to tackle violent crime, officers on Operation Jemlock patrols have now made over 1400 arrests, seized over 370 vehicles and taken more than 100 weapons off of the streets."

Between April - Sept 2019 there has been a 13.4% reduction in offences with knives compared to the same period last year, West Yorkshire Police said.

In an earlier tweet, the force said: "The amount of offences and harm that may have been prevented in our communities by recovering these weapons cannot be underestimated.