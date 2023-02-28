A 16-year-old boy is reported to have been sexually assaulted in Outwood Park, Wakefield, at abut 9pm yesterday (Monday). The victim and the suspect are understood to be known to each other, a police spokesperson said.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held in police custody.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy which is reported to have taken place in Outwood Park, Wakefield, at around 9pm last night. The victim and suspect are understood to be known to each other.

Outwood Park, Wakefield, where a serious sexual assault against a 16-year-old boy has been reported (Photo: Google)