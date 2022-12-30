Jon Marcus Butterworth was caught with half-a-kilogramme of the drug on him when he tried to flee police. Officers later uncovered a grow worth up to £25,000 at his home on Hudson Grove, complete with timers, fans and ventilation equipment.

The electricity had been by-passed and they also found a dried bag of cannabis suggesting it was not the first crop he had produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jade Edwards told Leeds Crown Court that police had pulled over Butterworth’s car on the afternoon of December 14, 2020 because of his erratic driving, but he then got out and ran.

Butterworth's home on Hudson Grove was used to grow cannabis which he sold on the streets.

After as brief chase he was dragged to the ground by an officer and he dropped a black bag filled with cannabis, separated into dealer bags. They then found the 36 plants at his address that were nearing maturity. He gave no comments during his police interview. He admitted cannabis dealing, and concerned in the supply of cannabis. Stephen Welford, mitigating for the 24-year-old, said that he had lost his job and had failed with a new business set up, so was left in debt.

He said that Butterworth had a “lack of insight” into his own daily cannabis use, and had taken the drug to relieve his own anxiety. He said he was now working part time again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing Butterworth, Judge Ray Singh said: “You say you were in debt, it would be interesting to know how you paid for all of this equipment, no doubt you were expecting a profit.

“You seem to think it was nothing, you simply have not fathomed the seriousness of the situation. You are dismissive about this enterprise. It was to make money, it simply wasn’t to feed your addiction. It was an operation to supply directly to users. You were clearly going to make money out of this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad