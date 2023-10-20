Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Oulton Lane Rothwell: One arrested and two in hospital after multi-car crash shuts Leeds street

A person has been arrested following a multi-car crash in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Emergency services were called to the scene of a three car crash just outside Springhead Park on Oulton Lane, Rothwell at around 7.36am this morning (Friday, October 20).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services, including fire and ambulance service, responded to the scene with three vehicles involved, one stationary.

"Two were taken to hospital. One of those taken to hospital has also been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.”

Road closures remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.