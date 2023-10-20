Oulton Lane Rothwell: One arrested and two in hospital after multi-car crash shuts Leeds street
A person has been arrested following a multi-car crash in Leeds.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the scene of a three car crash just outside Springhead Park on Oulton Lane, Rothwell at around 7.36am this morning (Friday, October 20).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services, including fire and ambulance service, responded to the scene with three vehicles involved, one stationary.
"Two were taken to hospital. One of those taken to hospital has also been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.”
Road closures remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.