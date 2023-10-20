A person has been arrested following a multi-car crash in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the scene of a three car crash just outside Springhead Park on Oulton Lane, Rothwell at around 7.36am this morning (Friday, October 20).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services, including fire and ambulance service, responded to the scene with three vehicles involved, one stationary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Two were taken to hospital. One of those taken to hospital has also been arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.”