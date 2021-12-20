Oulton incident: Police uncover cannabis farm and stolen vehicles during morning raid at Leeds property
Police have seized stolen vehicles and uncovered a cannabis farm during a morning raid at a Leeds property.
Officers swooped on a building in Wakefield Road, Oulton, at about 10.30am today (Monday).
They found a number of stolen vehicles and a cannabis growing set-up.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.
The property is cordoned off and being guarded by officers as the investigation continues.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At about 10.30am today, police enquiries led to a number of stolen vehicles being recovered at an address in Wakefield Road, Oulton.
"A cannabis growing set-up was also found.
"Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.
"A scene remains in place for searches and enquiries are ongoing."
