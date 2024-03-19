Otley Road Headingley: Man charged in Leeds attempted murder investigation
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in Leeds.
Ibrahim Albashir of no fixed abode, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The 32-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, March 19).
It follows an incident on Sunday night (March 17) on Otley Road in Headingley, when a woman in her 30s was assaulted by a man with a broken glass bottle.
