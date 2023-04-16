News you can trust since 1890
Otley Road: Car flips over and another leaves the scene after crash in Guiseley area of Leeds

A driver rushed away from the scene after a collision in Leeds that left another vehicle flipped on its side.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

Emergency crews called to the two vehicle collision on Otley Road in Guiseley at 11.11pm last night (Saturday).

Pictures show the vehicle had crashed onto the pavement by the crossing over Otley Road. It happened near Belvoir Sales and Lettings by the junction with Oxford Road.

Two casualties had to be assisted from the vehicle by the fire service and were subsequently taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The crashed happened on Otley Road in Guiseley near the junction with Oxford Road. Photo: GoogleThe crashed happened on Otley Road in Guiseley near the junction with Oxford Road. Photo: Google
Two fire crews from Rawdon and Shipley attended the scene.

In their log of the incident, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service write: “Two car road traffic collision. One vehicle on its side. Two casualties assisted from vehicle by Fire Service. One vehicle drove off prior to arrival. Casualties left in care of ambulance service.”

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.