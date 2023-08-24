Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Otley: Police in Leeds tracing man wanted in stalking investigation after woman ‘repeatedly targeted’

A CCTV image has been issued of a man wanted by police in Leeds over a stalking investigation.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST

Police are appealing for information to help identify a man they want to speak to in relation to a stalking investigation in Otley.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating incidents where a woman has been repeatedly targeted.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Investigation Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13230443602 or online.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.