Otley: Police in Leeds tracing man wanted in stalking investigation after woman ‘repeatedly targeted’
A CCTV image has been issued of a man wanted by police in Leeds over a stalking investigation.
Police are appealing for information to help identify a man they want to speak to in relation to a stalking investigation in Otley.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating incidents where a woman has been repeatedly targeted.”
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Investigation Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13230443602 or online.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.