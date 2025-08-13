Otley assault: Man in his 70s left with serious injuries after shocking attack by motorbike rider in Leeds town

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:27 BST
A man in his 70s has been left with serious injuries after being assaulted by a motorcyclist in a Leeds town.

Police are appealing for witnesses and have released a CCTV image following the assault in Otley on Wednesday, July 30.

It happened at about 11.40am on Bradford Road when a rider on a black motorbike drove by the victim’s white VW Golf, and punched the car’s offside mirror as he went by.

West Yorkshire Police have released this image as they appeal an assault in Otley.placeholder image
West Yorkshire Police have released this image as they appeal an assault in Otley. | West Yorkshire Police

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The car driver, a man in his 70s, had parked up and was assessing the damage when the biker returned, pulled up and then punched him.

“The victim suffered serious facial injuries and needed hospital treatment and surgery as a result of the attack.

“The suspect, who rode off after the assault, was riding a black motorcycle and wearing a black helmet, grey jacket and black trousers.”

Anyone who saw or has footage of the incident or can identify the motorcyclist pictured, is asked to contact the Outer North West NPT on 101 referencing police crime number 13250433490. Information can be given by calling 101 or contacting police online. You can also report information anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

