Osmondthorpe Lane: Recovery truck driver flees scene on foot as woman and child injured in Leeds crash
Officers have released footage of a man they wish to identify following collision in Leeds in which a driver failed to stop.
By nick frame
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 13:32 GMT
It happened on Friday, February 17, when a Ford Transit recovery truck collided with a Ford Focus on Osmondthorpe Lane around 3.15pm. A woman and young child suffered injuries.
It is believed the driver drove down York Road before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Contact police via the 101 Live Chat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting 13230096973 with information.