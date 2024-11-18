Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was attacked with machetes following a crash on a busy Leeds road.

The incident, that was reported shortly after 6.30pm last night (November 17), happened on Osmondthorpe Lane.

Police were told by members of the public that a man was being attacked with machetes following a road traffic collision.

| Google/National World

On arrival, they found a 21-year-old man with lacerations to his head and torso, who was taken to hospital.

His injuries have not been described as life threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Initial enquiries indicated that the victim had been assaulted by two males from a vehicle that had pursued the victim’s car in Osmondthorpe Lane before he was involved in a collision with two members of the public’s cars a short distance from the junction with Neville Parade.

“One driver received minor injuries. The suspect vehicle left the scene.”

After treatment in hospital, the victim was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident.

Those who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 13240627425.