West Yorkshire Police officer in court over child and woman sex assault charges

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with sexual assault against a young girl.

PC Mark Ostiadel, who is based in Operational Support, is facing two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching.

The 43-year-old is also charged with two counts of sexual assault on a woman.

A West Yorkshire Police officers is facing multiple charges.
He appeared before magistrates in Doncaster on Tuesday (August 26), where he was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 23.

PC Ostiadel has also been suspended from duty.

