West Yorkshire Police officer in court over child and woman sex assault charges

A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with sexual assault against a young girl.

PC Mark Ostiadel, who is based in Operational Support, is facing two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching.

The 43-year-old is also charged with two counts of sexual assault on a woman.

He appeared before magistrates in Doncaster on Tuesday (August 26), where he was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 23.

PC Ostiadel has also been suspended from duty.