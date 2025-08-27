West Yorkshire Police officer in court over child and woman sex assault charges
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with sexual assault against a young girl.
PC Mark Ostiadel, who is based in Operational Support, is facing two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching.
The 43-year-old is also charged with two counts of sexual assault on a woman.
He appeared before magistrates in Doncaster on Tuesday (August 26), where he was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 23.
PC Ostiadel has also been suspended from duty.