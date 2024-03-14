Online Wakefield paedophile avoids custody because of his 'honesty'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers moved in to arrest Samuel Eastwood after he was flagged up to the authorities for downloading a series of sick images, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Information was passed to West Yorkshire Police on July 30, 2022, that his IP address was involved, so they went to his home in March last year and seized two computers and a USB device. They found 18 category A images - the most serious - along with 14 category B and 712 category C. There were also two prohibited images of children found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old, of Templar Street, Wakefield, was interviewed and fully admitted his wrongdoing. He told officers he had become addicted to the content of the images dating back 10 or 15 years and had accessed various known websites looking for the illegal content.

He admitted three counts of making indecent images and one of possessing prohibited images. He has no previous convictions. Mitigating, Kara Frith told the court: "He could not have been more open. There are an awful lot of issues. He is quite inadequate and really needs the help."

Eastwood said that he had become addicted to downloading child abuse images. (pic by PA)

Judge Christopher Batty gave him an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and told him: "I am impressed by how honest and open you have been which allows me to suspend the sentence of imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It certainly appears to me that you are someone with whom the probation can work and may well be able to deal with what is clearly more than a fascination with images of that sort."