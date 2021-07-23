Officers concerned for welfare of missing Leeds man
Police are appealing for information to locate a missing man from Leeds.
Luke Andrews, 29, was last seen at an address in Methley at around 2pm earlier today (Friday).
Luke is described as white male, 5ft10, medium build with green eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.
He is believed to be wearing a turquoise jumper, turquoise trousers, and black shoes, police said.
Officers are concerned for Luke’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.
Initial enquiries suggest Luke may have travelled to South Hemsley, North Yorkshire in a silver Kia Sportage registration EJ13 WRU.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1107 of 23/7.