Bramley crash: Off-road bike disappears after male rider crashes into parked car outside Leeds pizza takeaway
An off-road bike disappeared from the scene after its rider crashed into a parked car outside of a pizza takeaway in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened at about 1.30pm yesterday (Friday) on Raynville Road, Bramley, outside Premier Pizza.
The 24-year-old male rider of the motorbike, which is described as an off-road bike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said: "The bike, which had been removed before officers arrived on scene, was travelling towards Waterloo Lane at the time of the collision.
"It remains outstanding at this time and officers would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with information in tracing it.
"Officers have also issued a warning that the motorbike may be dangerous to ride in its current condition and could cause further injury if used."
Officers have asked any witnesses or anyone who has CCTV of the collision or the movements of the bike prior to it to get in touch.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed this collision or who has video footage to get in contact with us.
“I’m also concerned that this motorbike is dangerous to ride in its current condition and could cause further serious harm if it were to be used again without being properly repaired.”
If you can assist then please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting log reference 0823 of 26 January.