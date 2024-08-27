Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis to reunite for a huge UK tour in 2025.

Ticket demands for the shows are expected to be extremely high.

Ticketmaster issues warnings for how to avoid scams for hotly anticipated shows.

Oasis fans will Definitely, Maybe need to be on their guard to avoid ending up as victims of a scam as tickets go on sale. Demand is expected to be incredibly high for the reunion shows, which are set to be among the most anticipated of the decade.

Fans were sent into a tizzy as amid reports of a reunion, Liam Gallagher dedicated his performance of ‘Half the World Away’ at Reading Festival to his brother Noel and declared him the ‘best songwriter in the world’. At the same time, Blossoms were finishing a headline show at Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park when what appeared to be the Oasis logo appeared with the date ‘27.08.24’.

The band’s official social media account then shared the same image with the added qualifier of 8am on Tuesday (27 August). Noel’s Twitter account also tweeted the same post.

Oasis have since officially announced a huge UK reunion tour for 2025. It includes shows in Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Dublin and London - but if you are hoping to get tickets, make sure to remain vigilant for potential scams.

Ticketmaster issues scam warning

The ticketing giant has warned fans trying to get tickets for hotly anticipated shows, such as the Oasis reunion shows, to watch out for potential scams. Fraudsters are known to use popular events as cover to attempt to steal money or personal information from unsuspecting victims.

On its website, Ticketmaster warns: “One thing is for sure – you can never be too safe when it comes to where you’re buying tickets from.” Oasis fans will want to make sure to watch out for the following, so they don’t end up scammed out of money or with fake tickets.

Oasis band members Noel (left) and Liam Gallagher are pictured during a photo call at Wembley Stadium. | PA

Only buy tickets from official sources

Make sure that when you are attempting to buy Oasis tickets, you only head to official retailers - such as Ticketmaster. A surefire way to make sure you are buying from a legit source is to check the artist’s own website, they will have a list of the official ticket retailers.

Avoid buying tickets on social media

If you see people claiming to be selling Oasis tickets - particularly for inflated prices - on social media, it is worth being extra vigilant. While they could be scalpers trying to make a quick buck off the high demand, it could also be a scammer who will take your money and not actually give you tickets.

Also, major artists now have measures in place to combat scalpers, including not actually allowing tickets to be resold. So it is wise to remain sceptical, even if it isn’t a case of fraud - because you don’t want to end up with tickets you can’t use.

Do not purchase tickets before a tour has gone on sale

If tickets have not gone on general sale and the pre-sale hasn’t started yet, but you see tickets being advertised, do not buy them. This is very likely to be a scam as you can’t buy official tickets before they have gone on sale.

It might be tempting to think that you’ve managed to jump the gun and get tickets before everyone else. But you will likely just be paying for illegitimate tickets, leaving you disappointed and out of pocket.

Always double-check the URL

So the general sale is about to begin, you’ve got yourself ready and feel prepared to buy your Oasis tickets (fingers crossed) but before you do anything else make sure to double check the URL. Beware of clicking through to sites from Google search results that may ‘look’ like Ticketmaster or other major ticketing retailers.

Be wary of printed tickets

This is one to watch out for a bit further down the line, but if you are buying resale tickets from someone in person and they are promising to give you a printed ticket just be warned that this could be a scam. Ticketmaster advises that scammers can distribute copies of the same ticket to multiple buyers.

In the modern age, most tickets are now mobile with the majority also powered by unique barcodes that refresh every 15 seconds to help prevent theft or copies, keeping your tickets safe and secure. If a physical version of the ticket is being sent out, it will be a proper ticket and not a printed one.

Have you spotted any other examples of ticket scams while online? Share your experiences with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].