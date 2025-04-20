Nuisance son who badgered Leeds dad for cash is locked up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cash-seeking nuisance son who was warned to stay away from his father’s home has been jailed for ignoring a court order.

Jozef Lakatos was given a restraining order not to attend the property in Harehills in December of last year, but within weeks had breached the order.

He was jailed for 12 months at Leeds Crown Court this week.

The 22-year-old was convicted of harassment of his father last year and warned of the consequences, should be ignore the court.

On January 17 this year officers saw him outside the property and arrested him.

On February 3, he went to the house again and let himself in through an unlocked door. He asked his father for money, who initially refused, but when Lakatos became angry and punched the dining-room table, he gave him £20 for him to leave, which he did.

But hours later on the same day, he returned asking for more money. This time his dad refused and despite getting angry and pacing, Lakatos left emptyhanded.

On February 8 he returned once again, letting himself in unannounced. His father later said Lakatos was angry and demanded money again. He gave him £10 and he left immediately.

But 30 minutes later he returned and the police were called. He was arrested from the property.

Lakatos, of no fixed address, admitted four counts of breach of a restraining order and one of failing to surrender to custody after he failed to show up for court.

He has three previous convictions for five offences.

Mitigating, Philip Morris said that Lakatos is schizophrenic and has been sectioned regularly since the age of 16. He said he received monthly injections to stabilise his condition.

He said: “It’s a persistent breach but it’s the family home and people know of his illness. It’s quite an unusual situation.”

The restraining order does not prohibit him from contacting his father, only from attending his address.

Mr Morris said Lakatos just wanted his father to “sub him” while he found somewhere to live.

Judge Neil Clark conceded Lakatos lived an isolated life and had few friends. He jailed him for 12 months and gave him a new three-year restraining order.