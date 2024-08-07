Nuisance Leeds son banned from contacting mum locked up despite begging to be freed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A nuisance banned from contacting his mother claimed he was checking on her welfare after attending her home on several occasions - before being handed a jail sentence.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alwyn Giles was ordered to keep away from his mother’s home by a restraining order that was given to him in January. Lasting for five years, he is prohibited from attending her address in Stanks.

But 36-year-old Giles refused to adhere to the order and visited her home on several occasions. He tried to tell Leeds Crown Court that he was checking on his mother, who has not been well, despite her refusing him entry and calling the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jordan Millican said Giles went to the block of flats in June and pressed the intercom button to alert his mother. But she could see him from her window so did not answer the door and he eventually left.

Giles tried to ring the intercom at his mother's home repeatedly to get her to let him in, despite being banned by a restraining order. (pics by Getty / National World) | Getty / National World

But he returned later in the day and she refused to answer again, and could see him “staggering around” outside. He was then able to get into the building and knocked on her door, but again she refused to answer.

Days later on June 8, he returned and pressed the intercom button at around 5.10am and then again at 6pm, but his mother refused to respond. He came back the next day but this time she rang the police.

While giving a statement to the police, Giles rang her and asked her for £40. Following his arrest, he initially refused to leave his cell to be interviewed, and when he did, he accused the police of ruining his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles, of Edgware Mount, Harehills, admitted harassment through breach of a restraining order, and harassment without violence. He has 44 previous convictions for 84 offences, including harassment.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he was unrepresented and told the court: “I do not need punishing, I’m getting tortured in here. My mum’s health is my main concern. I’m no danger, I’m low risk.”

But Judge Christopher Batty said he had no alternative after the probation service said they could not work with Giles. He gave him a 12-month jail sentence, and told him the restraining order will remain in place.