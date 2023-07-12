Matthew Reeves has a history of contacting the emergency services in regard to an historic allegation, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 34-year-old admitted two counts of malicious communication between January 17 and 28, 2022. He also admitted possession of a offensive weapon and arson being reckless as to endanger life.

Prosecutor Damian Broadbent said that during in a five-day period in January last year, Reeves made 33 calls to police, along with sending 47 text messages and making five additional calls to the non-emergency number, 101.

Reeves has proved a nuisance to the the police. (pic by National World)

Then during another five-day period, he made a staggering 109 calls. On February 17, 2022, he was stopped by police after a call was made telling them that Reeves was armed with a pair of scissors after he said he was going to stab someone.

He was later found in a public phone box still in possession of the scissors.

Then in July of last year, while living in supported living in Beech House, Horsforth, he was seen on CCTV coming out of his flat, setting a piece of paper alight and putting against the door of an adjacent neighbour. He had accused the neighbour of stealing his phone and the pair had an argument.

Reeves appeared in court via video link from Stockton Hall Hospital, a psychiatric unit in York, where he is being held. His barrister, Graham O’Sullivan asked, on Reeves’ insistence, that the judge give him a discharge for the offences.

But Judge Christopher Batty said it was not possible and that he required medical help. The court heard that Reeves has autism, mild learning disabilities and a moderate-to-severe personality disorder.

He told him: “These offences are of a nature that you should be detained in hospital for treatment. Medical reports make it clear there are issues.

“From all I have read about you, a hospital order is the most appropriate sentence. You will remain in Stockton Hall until you are fit to be released back into the community.”

