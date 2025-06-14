A pest already banned from Leeds city centre and supermarkets across the region has been jailed after a shoplifting spree in which he attacked a PCSO.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Armstead was already subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO) when he plundered Co-op and One Stop stores over a two-week period.

CBOs are imposed to deter petty criminals and fasttrack them to prison should they break the terms of their order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just 20-year-old, he already has a lengthy criminal record and was jailed again this week.

The court heard that between May 6 and May 20, Armstead targeted the Co-op on Merrion Way, the Sainsbury’s on Vicar Lane, the Co-op on Lifton Place and the One Stop on Oatland Drive.

Some were hit multiple times and he brazenly walked out with bagfuls or armfuls of chocolate, biscuits and meat worth hundreds of pounds.

One on occasion he was stopped by a PCSO who was suspicious of packs of meat he had stacked up in his arms as he made his way along the street early morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstead (pictured) is banned from Leeds city centre but continued to steal from One Stop on Oatland Drive, Co-op on Merrion Way and Sainsbury's on Vicar Lane. | WYP / Google Maps

He told the officer he had bought them but could not provide a receipt. He then lashed out at the officer, striking them to the arm before fleeing.

Armstead, of no fixed address, was finally arrested after being spotted in Leeds city centre wearing a balaclava on Merrion Street.

He tried to run, but was detained after officers were able to place him in handcuffs. He refused to co-operate with police and to be interviewed at the station.

He later admitted seven counts of shoplifting, one of common assault, failing to provide a sample to be tested for drugs and breach of his CBO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he has 20 previous convictions for 68 offences, including 38 for shoplifting and a previous assault on an emergency worker.

He was last jailed for 34 months for robbery, and was out on licence at the time of his latest offending.

He was given the five-year CBO in January of last year, banning him from the city centre, along with all Co-op stores, Poundstretcher and Sainsbury’s in West Yorkshire.

Armstead appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster. He has been recalled to complete the remainder of his 34-month sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement said Armstead had been diagnosed as autistic but conceded he had an “appalling” criminal record.

She said his maturity had been impacted by his neurodiversity and he was described as “vulnerable”.

Judge Richard Mansell KC gave him eight month’ jail for his latest offences, but acknowledged it would make little difference to his overall sentence due to his recall.