NSPCC respond after baby found with heroin in his system after heart attack in Leeds

Child protection charity NSPCC has spoken out after a baby was found with heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and psychoactive drugs in his system

The seven month old baby was found in a collapsed state at a house in Leeds.

Doctors were horrified to discover the drugs in his system.

Thankfully, the baby made a full recovery despite suffering the cardiac arrest caused by the ingestion of the drugs.

He has been taken into care.

The NSPCC have now spoken out about the "horrifying" case.

A spokesman for the charity said “Babies and young children are completely dependent upon the adults who care for them and it is horrifying to think how this case could very easily have had fatal consequences.

“It is truly staggering to think that an infant so young could be exposed to drugs and their paraphernalia, the dangers of which are all too obvious.

“We all have a duty to look out for children’s welfare and anyone concerned about a child can call the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000 at any time, free of charge. If a child is in immediate danger, please call 999.”

The mother, aged in her 20s, admitted to police that she used cannabis and cocaine but denied being a user of heroin or crack cocaine.

She was given as nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.