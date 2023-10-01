Novice Leeds street dealer PAVA sprayed during his first day on the job

A novice drug dealer was caught by police in Leeds during his first day on the job – and was PAVA sprayed in the face for his efforts.

Wasim Mahmood got into debt with dealers to the tune of £1,500, and was told the only way could clear the cash was to deal for them, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 22-year-old was spotted by patrolling officers driving a black Toyota Yaris along Malvern Road in Beeston late at night on July 4.

They followed the Yaris as it took off at speed before pulling him over. He told officers he was looking for a specific takeaway, but officers asked him to step out of the vehicle. He then tried to flee on foot but was quickly detained with officers using the spray to incapacitate him.

Mahmood was caught with 17 bags of cocaine. (library pic by National World)

In his car they found 17 bags of high-purity cocaine worth £705, a small amount of cannabis, grip seal bags, an iPhone and £675 cash. During a search of his home they found an illegal 15” “zombie knife”.

On the iPhone they found messages consistent with dealing, which directed him to addresses, suggesting that he was being ordered to pick up and drop off. Mahmood, of Newport View, Headingley, later gave a no-comment interview at Elland Road Police Station.

He later admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in private and resisting arrest.

He was held on remand for three months until his sentencing hearing this week. Mitigating, James Littlehales said it was Mahmood’s first day as a dealer, and the Toyota was not his.

He said: “He has remorse and it’s genuine. He has been on remand which is punishment in itself. He wishes to come out and make a fresh start. His family are disgusted with his actions but they are here to support him today.”

The judge, Recorder Anesh Pema told Mahmood: “By and large, those who deal in Class A drugs go to prison straight away, but in your case I’m convinced there’s a realistic prospect of rehabilitation. I’m prepared to take a chance on you, but this is your last chance.”