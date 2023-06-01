Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Northcote Crescent Leeds: Police investigate whether firearm used on residential street after damage reported

Police are investigating whether a firearm was used on a residential street in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the street in Beeston at around 2.30am this morning (June 1), where damage to the window of a property had been reported.

A scene was put in place at Northcote Crescent to establish whether the damage had been caused by a firearm. The scene has since been closed and Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101, or use the 101 Live Chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Police set up a scene on Northcote Crescent, Beeston, on June 1.Police set up a scene on Northcote Crescent, Beeston, on June 1.
Police set up a scene on Northcote Crescent, Beeston, on June 1.