Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to the street in Beeston at around 2.30am this morning (June 1), where damage to the window of a property had been reported.

A scene was put in place at Northcote Crescent to establish whether the damage had been caused by a firearm. The scene has since been closed and Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101, or use the 101 Live Chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.