Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection with several crimes related to a serious assault. Despite extensive police enquiries, officers have been unable to find him.

Fallon has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area. Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the Live Chat, quoting reference number 12220099530.