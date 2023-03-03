News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

North Yorkshire Police hunt for wanted man over serious assault and he could be hiding in Leeds

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man who they believe is in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, is wanted by North Yorkshire Police in connection with several crimes related to a serious assault. Despite extensive police enquiries, officers have been unable to find him.

Fallon has links to ​Leeds, Dewsbury, Batley and Knaresborough and is now believed to be in the Leeds area. Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the Live Chat, quoting reference number 12220099530.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Police have been unable to find Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault (Photo: NYP)
Police have been unable to find Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault (Photo: NYP)
Police have been unable to find Thomas Graham Fallon, 29, who is wanted in connection with a serious assault (Photo: NYP)