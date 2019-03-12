North Leeds burglar ‘risked catastrophe’ in crash which injured police officer

Have your say

A career burglar has been locked up for his latest crime spree in which he targeted homes in north Leeds.

Calum Dixon was sent sentenced to four years, nine months over offences at properties in the Moortown, Cookridge and Bramhope areas of the city.

Calum Dixon has been jailed for a series of burglaries

The 23-year-old was also involved in a high speed police chase in which an officer was injured after colliding with his car.

-> Paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins appears in Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard Dixon broke into a flat on Saxon Mount, Moortown, on August 12 last year.

He climbed onto a balcony before smashing his way in and stole a wallet, cash, jewellery and a bank card.

Damage worth £450 was also caused.

Dixon was linked to the offence after his blood was found on a net curtain.

The defendant tried to break into a house on Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, at 5am on September 17.

-> Tragic Leeds mum of three paid £5,000 for Brazilian butt lift in Turkey

The home owner was woken by the sound of loud bangs as Dixon tried to force his way in.

Dixon’s DNA was recovered from a bag which had been placed over an outside security light.

Dixon and an accomplice, Mark Carrington, then tried to break into a house on Tredgold Avenue, Bramhope, on September 27.

The family who live at the house were away on holiday at the time.

The two men were captured on security cameras as they tried the door handle.

They were both recognised from the footage.

Dixon was also involved in a dangerous police pursuit along Scott Hall Road, Leeds, on September 21.

He drove at double the speed limit, ignored red lights and threw a bottle from a window after failing to stop for an unmarked police car.

Dixon was driving so dangerously as he drove at 80mph on the approach to Sheepscar junction that a decision was made to make contact with his vehicle to avoided further risk to road users.

A police car crash crashed during the incident.

An officer hurt his head as the police vehicle span 180 degrees.

Sentencing Dixon, judge Robin Mairs said: “You were quite happy to risk catastrophe to get away from the police.”

Dixon, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary, dangerous driving and two offences of attempted burglary.

The court heard he has 14 previous burglary convictions.

Carrington, 18, of Scott Hall Place, Leeds, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary.

Carrington was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and take part part in 30-day rehabilitation programm