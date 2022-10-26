The club have shared images of walls in their ground’s toilet facilities, which have now been targeted and left in a state of disrepair. The wall separating the male and female toilets has been smashed through and chunks have also been taken out of a separate wall.

A statement shared on the official Farsley Celtic Twitter feed yesterday [October 25] read: “We are saddened to announce that we have been subjected to further vandalism, with our toilets smashed up. If you have any information, please contact the police on 101. We are now looking to increase our security measures - if anyone is able to assist, please get in touch.”

The club’s CEO, Joshua Greaves, spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post following the discovery of burnt seats in the dugout and described the damage as “soul-destroying”. The burnt seats were discovered on the morning of Saturday October 22 and spray paint was also found on the grounds.

He said: “People are using it as a recreational space when at the end of the day, it’s private property. Unfortunately, it’s being damaged for the community by very few. It’s disappointing to see. Everybody across the club works very hard to ensure things are done and kept on top of. It’s soul-destroying sometimes when we’re coming in to see what damage has been done. It’s proving to be hard work. It’s causing us issues, the club is run by volunteers and we’re really having to keep on top of it.”