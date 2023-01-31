An investigation has been launched into an incident which occurred in Noble Road, Outwood, on Friday, January 27 at around 8:30pm. Police have said it is believed three males arrived at a residential property in a three door, dark blue Vauxhall Astra before smashing the home’s windows and two vehicles with golf clubs before driving away.

The males are reported to be of medium build, and it has been reported they were wearing dark coloured clothing. It is believed that one was wearing tracksuit bottoms with a light-coloured stripe down the side of the leg. Police have encouraged anyone with information that could assist the investigation, or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have been told to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13230051925, or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the Crimestoppers website.

An investigation has been launched into an incident which occurred in Noble Road, Outwood, on Friday, January 27 at around 8:30pm. Image: West Yorkshire Police