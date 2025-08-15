Nine people have been arrested as part of a investigation into non-recent reports of child sexual abuse in West Yorkshire.

Police investigating the crimes in Calderdale have arrested nine people from addresses in Calderdale, Leeds and Ashton as part of the operation.

The men aged between 42 and 52 have been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

The arrests were in relation to offences which are reported to have occurred in the Calderdale District between 1993 and 2000 and relate to two female victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith of Calderdale District Police said: “This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter the time passed, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously, and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.

“Tackling child abuse is something we take extremely seriously, which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer”