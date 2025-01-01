Nine gritty potential trials upcoming at Leeds Crown Court in 2025
Tens of thousands of crown court trials have been delayed in recent years, a knock-on effect from the Covid pandemic, among other reasons.
And 2025 will see another bumper list of suspects either sentenced or stand trial at Leeds.
Among those is the man charged with the brutal killing of Sam Varley in Harehills in February 12, and one of two drivers accused of killing a mother and her four-year-old daughter on Scott Hall Road almost two years ago.
Mandatory life sentences can be expected to follow for those found guilty of the most heinous crimes, especially murder.
The Yorkshire Evening Post will endeavour to cover all of the following trials and hearings at Leeds Crown Court.