Nine gritty potential trials upcoming at Leeds Crown Court in 2025

Gareth Mason, (pictured inset) a former boss of a school academy trust, is to face trial over historic child sex offences this year. He faces counts of indecent assault against girls under 16 dated between 2001 and 2002. Mason, from Colton, left his role as chief executive of the Falcon Education Academies Trust In October 2020, and was on secondment from Delta Academies Trust. His trial, set for March 31, is expected to last for 10 days. | National World

With thousands of criminals being brought to justice through 2024, the pressure on courts shows no sign of easing in the coming 12 months.

Tens of thousands of crown court trials have been delayed in recent years, a knock-on effect from the Covid pandemic, among other reasons.

And 2025 will see another bumper list of suspects either sentenced or stand trial at Leeds.

Among those is the man charged with the brutal killing of Sam Varley in Harehills in February 12, and one of two drivers accused of killing a mother and her four-year-old daughter on Scott Hall Road almost two years ago.

Mandatory life sentences can be expected to follow for those found guilty of the most heinous crimes, especially murder.

The Yorkshire Evening Post will endeavour to cover all of the following trials and hearings at Leeds Crown Court.