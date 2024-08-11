Here is the full court round-up, with seven of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Liam Carrie
Liam Carrie, 31, of Rookwood Parade, Osmondthorpe, was jailed for 20 months after admitting 12 thefts from a shop, a burglary, an attempted burglary, attempted criminal damage, and offences of failing to surrender to bail. Between October of last year and May, he targeted several shops including Superdrug on Albion Street, Co-op on Butcher Hill, Co-op on Burley Street, Co-op on New York Street, Tesco on Bond Street and the sports nutrition store, Hi-Definition, on Kirkstall Road. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
2. Merkenzi Elmslie
Merkenzi Elmslie, 20, was jailed for five years and four months after admitting three counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery. He stole phones from two terrified 13-year-old boys while brandishing a huge knife after following them from Chapel Allerton Park in March. | Yorkshire Police/Google
3. Ian Griffiths
Ian Griffiths, 47, of the Royal Sovereign Hotel, Normanton, was jailed for almost 29 months after admitting an offence of dwelling burglary. He entered a house on Henry Street in Wakefield while the occupants were in their garden on May 2, but was caught on CCTV. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
4. Robert Kingdon
Robert Kingdon, 38, of Esholt Lane, Shipley, was jailed for 18 months after admitting charges of ABH and unlawful wounding. He told officers who had been called to a home in Guiseley on June 6 that he was an ex-boxer before launching into a vicious assault, gouging the eye of one, then punching a woman. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Soloman Perkins
Soloman Perkins, 35, of Moynihan Close, Harehills, was jailed for 11 years after he was found guilty of sexual assault and Section 18 GBH. He sexually assaulted a pregnant woman after forcing himself on her in her home in 2022, then attacked his ex after claiming she killed his father with voodoo. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Hardeep Sangha and Inerjeet Gosal
Hardeep Sangha, 40 of New Mill Road, Holmfirth, was jailed for four years and seven months, while Inerjeet Gosal, 42, of Ash Hill Lane, Shadwell, was jailed for three years and one month, both over their parts in a revenge plot linked to a bitter divorce dispute. They were involved in staging footage that appeared to show Gosal being threatened at gunpoint on the doorstep of his home. | West Yorkshire Police