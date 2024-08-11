6 . Hardeep Sangha and Inerjeet Gosal

Hardeep Sangha, 40 of New Mill Road, Holmfirth, was jailed for four years and seven months, while Inerjeet Gosal, 42, of Ash Hill Lane, Shadwell, was jailed for three years and one month, both over their parts in a revenge plot linked to a bitter divorce dispute. They were involved in staging footage that appeared to show Gosal being threatened at gunpoint on the doorstep of his home. | West Yorkshire Police