Nine arrests made after Leeds United versus Derby County at Elland Road

Police have revealed details of arrests made following Leeds United's match against Derby County on Wednesday night.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said there were a total of nine arrests made in and around Elland Road stadium.

A spokesman for the police said the arrests were mainly for public order offences and drunkenness.

They could not say whether those arrested were Leeds or Derby fans.

Leeds United missed out on the play off finals at Wembley after Derby won the second leg match 4-2, finishing 4-3 on aggregate.