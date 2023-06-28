Motse Gabaake had been in Pryzm when he approached the female from behind as she was dancing with friends, and put his hands on her waist. He then put his hand into her underwear before she was able to wriggle free after just a few seconds.

She went to the toilets and told her friends. Security staff in the Woodhouse Lane club stopped and detained Gabaake. The 24-year-old was arrested when police arrived a short time later. He denied the assault but was later found guilty of sexual assault by digital penetration following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

An impact statement from the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she had been left “extremely frightened” and had suffered panic attacks as a result of the attack from March 20, last year.

Due to his denial of the offence, little mitigation could be offered for Gabaake, but the judge, Recorder Dapinder Singh KC, noted there were several letters written on his behalf “speaking very highly” of him. It was also heard that he has a “good work ethic” and it was deemed by probation that he has a low risk of re-offending.