New York Street: Police issue appeal after man suffers serious facial injuries in Leeds city centre attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a brutal attack in Leeds city centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
The assault happened at about 7.25pm outside the bus station in New York Street on Monday, January 22.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, is believed to have been struck with an unknown object which caused him to lose consciousness.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He later found out that he had suffered serious facial injuries which would require surgery.

"The incident is believed to have occurred after the victim challenged a group of youths, who were said to have barged past him."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information that will assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility online. The crime reference is 13240040044.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

