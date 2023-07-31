New York Street police incident: Man arrested after woman injured in Leeds city centre assault
A 49-year-old man has been arrested by police after the assault of a woman in Leeds City Centre.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.19pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of an assault in New York Street, Leeds. Following enquiries a 49-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.
“A woman received treatment for injuries which were not believed to be serious. Enquiries are ongoing.”