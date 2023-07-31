Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

New York Street police incident: Man arrested after woman injured in Leeds city centre assault

A 49-year-old man has been arrested by police after the assault of a woman in Leeds City Centre.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:11 BST

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.19pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of an assault in New York Street, Leeds. Following enquiries a 49-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

“A woman received treatment for injuries which were not believed to be serious. Enquiries are ongoing.”