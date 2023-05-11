Police were called by ambulance crews to reports that a man had been assaulted in New York Street at 4.35pm on Sunday (May 7). Footage from the scene shows that a cordon was put in place as investigations were carried out.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim, a man in his fifties, had received a head injury after being pushed over by a youth. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not life threatening and has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and later released under investigation.

The man was pushed over on New York Street in Leeds. Photo: Google

“Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.”