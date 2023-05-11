New York Street: Man suffers serious head injuries after being pushed over by teenager in Leeds city centre
A man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after being pushed over by a teenager in Leeds city centre.
Police were called by ambulance crews to reports that a man had been assaulted in New York Street at 4.35pm on Sunday (May 7). Footage from the scene shows that a cordon was put in place as investigations were carried out.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim, a man in his fifties, had received a head injury after being pushed over by a youth. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not life threatening and has since been discharged.
“A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and later released under investigation.
“Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230253014 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat