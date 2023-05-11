Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis

New York Street: Man suffers serious head injuries after being pushed over by teenager in Leeds city centre

A man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after being pushed over by a teenager in Leeds city centre.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 11th May 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 08:44 BST

Police were called by ambulance crews to reports that a man had been assaulted in New York Street at 4.35pm on Sunday (May 7). Footage from the scene shows that a cordon was put in place as investigations were carried out.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The victim, a man in his fifties, had received a head injury after being pushed over by a youth. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not life threatening and has since been discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and later released under investigation.

The man was pushed over on New York Street in Leeds. Photo: GoogleThe man was pushed over on New York Street in Leeds. Photo: Google
The man was pushed over on New York Street in Leeds. Photo: Google

“Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230253014 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat