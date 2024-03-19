New trial date for man accused of murdering his Leeds neighbours

A new trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering his neighbours in Leeds.
By Nick Frame
Published 19th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Jean had been due to stand trial this week accused of killing Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in Harehills in September last year.

But the trial was vacated at Leeds Crown Court this week and a new date of December 2 was agreed. The trial, which will be heard before a High Court judge, is expected to last three weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jean, 46, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he is being held on remand. He will remain on remand until his trial.

Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin were killed on Hill Top Mount in Harehills where they lived. (pics by WYP)Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin were killed on Hill Top Mount in Harehills where they lived. (pics by WYP)
Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin were killed on Hill Top Mount in Harehills where they lived. (pics by WYP)

Jean and the two victims both lived at Hill Top Mount, Harehills. The police were called to the street at around 11am on Saturday, September 30, where the two victims were found fatally wounded.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Mr Mirzada, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed, aged 65, died in hospital a short time later. Jean was arrested along with a 47-year-old man, but he has was released without charge.

Related topics:NeighboursLeedsHospitalPoliceHigh Court