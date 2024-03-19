New trial date for man accused of murdering his Leeds neighbours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Jean had been due to stand trial this week accused of killing Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in Harehills in September last year.

But the trial was vacated at Leeds Crown Court this week and a new date of December 2 was agreed. The trial, which will be heard before a High Court judge, is expected to last three weeks.

Jean, 46, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he is being held on remand. He will remain on remand until his trial.

Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin were killed on Hill Top Mount in Harehills where they lived. (pics by WYP)

Jean and the two victims both lived at Hill Top Mount, Harehills. The police were called to the street at around 11am on Saturday, September 30, where the two victims were found fatally wounded.